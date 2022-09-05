Sunny Stretch Continues

It's been a mostly sunny weekend so far, and that will continue for the most part. We should also warm up a bit, but not until after the holiday weekend is over.
Monday (Labor Day): Patchy fog clearing early, then mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 76 Wind: E to SE 5-10
Monday Night: Mostly clear and quiet, with some patchy fog developing in spots.
Low: 51 Wind: Calm
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 79 Wind: SSE ~ 5
We will see some patchy fog early, but any fog should clear out early and we'll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day on our Labor Day. Highs will be close to what we saw yesterday, topping out in the low to mid 70s. We may see some patchy fog again tonight, but that will again give way to mostly sunny skies during the day on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s.
We should push a bit warmer during the middle of the week, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Winds may pick up a bit on Thursday as we become breezy in the afternoon, but highs will still climb into the low to mid 80s once again - Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week.
Highs Friday will still top out in the upper 70s and low 80s, but our next storm system will be approaching. We should stay quiet during most of the day, but we'll see a bit more cloud cover build in towards evening. This could lead to a few showers and storms late Friday into Friday night. We'll likely cool off a bit into next weekend, and a few showers will still be possible both Saturday and Sunday. However, they will likely be scattered. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday, and in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday.
Have a great end to your Labor Day weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1950 - Hurricane Easy produced the greatest 24 hour rainfall in U.S. weather records. The hurricane deluged Yankeetown, on the upper west coast of Florida, with 38.7 inches of rain. (David Ludlum)
1975 - Strong winds reduced visibilities to near zero in blowing dust resulting in a 22-car chain reaction accident on Interstate 10 near Toltec AZ. Two persons were killed, and 14 others were injured. (The Weather Channel)