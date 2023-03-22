Sunshine developing late week

We had quite the gloomy Wednesday with drizzle continuing into the afternoon and overcast skies for much of the day. While most of the cloud cover will continue with us into Thursday morning, bright skies aren't too far away. Partly or mostly sunny skies are expected before we hit the weekend.
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the far south (south of Stevens Point).
Low: 27 Wind: WNW 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then nicer in he afternoon with more sun developing.
High: 40 Wind: NW around 10
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and frosty.
Low: 17
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and a great day.
High: 43
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow, mainly south and east of Marathon county.
High: 42
Snow and rain will move out of the area very early today, then we will have mild conditions once again. High temps should reach the low to mid 40s this afternoon and it will be breezy with southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. If we are lucky, we might see a few peeks of sun this afternoon.
Over the next few days, there will be a couple of storm systems brushing by to our south. As of now, it looks like these will only have minor effects on our weather. Late tonight into early Thursday morning, there is a slight chance of light rain or snow in the far south (south of Stevens Point). On Saturday there is another slight chance of rain and snow well south and east of Marathon county. A couple of weak troughs of low pressure will then move through the Midwest on Sunday and Monday and these will produce a slight chance of a couple of rain or snow showers. Overall, it doesn't look like any significant precipitation is likely until the middle of next week.
What about the cloud cover? Tomorrow we should see more sun breaking out in the afternoon and Friday looks fairly sunny. From Saturday through Monday, there will be more clouds than sun. On Tuesday the clouds should break up a bit more once again.
What about high temperatures? Tomorrow will be a little cooler with highs around 40, then we should have highs in the low to mid 40s from Friday through Sunday. It will turn a little cooler early next week, but not too cold for this time of year. The mercury should be in the upper 30s and low 40s on Monday and then linger in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Six cities in the Great Lakes Region, and three in southern Texas, reported new record low temperatures for the date, including Alpena MI with a reading of 9 above zero, and Brownsville TX with a reading of 38 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)