Sunshine Returns Later Today

The snow that many of us saw this morning will taper off quickly, and by the afternoon we should see mostly sunny skies. It will remain chilly though - but we should see at least a little bit of a rebound in our temperatures. Still, they will remain near to below average for a little while.
Saturday: Very windy and cloudy early with snow ending by mid-morning. Mostly sunny and less wind in the afternoon.
High: 36 Wind: North 20-30 early, becoming NW 5-10 PM
Saturday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 15 Wind: NNE ~ 5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain or snow possible in the northern half of the area through midday. Breezy with patches of sun later.
High: 45 Wind: SSE 10-20
Snow will continue to taper off through the morning, and we should see mostly sunny skies by mid-afternoon in most areas. Winds will also die down later in the afternoon as well. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s this afternoon. We'll see clouds return tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. We could also see a quick area of precipitation move through - it would likely be mainly snow, and most of it would likely fall in the morning north of Wausau. However, little to no accumulation is expected. We'll then warm up in the afternoon into the low to mid 40s. We should see quieter conditions on Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Our next storm system will approach on Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain and snow later in the day. For many of us, it may start out as a little bit of snow, then change over to rain by Tuesday evening and continue into Tuesday night. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s. The rain will continue into Wednesday morning, then could change over to snow later in the day as cooler air works into the area. Highs Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 40s, but the temperatures will also be falling during the afternoon as the snow moves in.
We should settle down a bit on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll rebound a bit with our temperatures on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - A tornado touched down briefly during a snow squall on the south shore of White Fish Bay (six miles northwest of Bay Mills WI). A mobile home was unroofed and insulation was sucked from its walls. (The Weather Channel)