It's been quite the cloudy and snowy stretch lately, but that is about to change, at least for a little while. Sunshine will return soon, and our temperatures will climb a bit as well.
Sunday: Still cold and a bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, with more sunshine by the afternoon.
High: 26 Wind: SW 10-15
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet, but still a bit breezy.
Low: 12 Wind: SW 10-15
Monday: Mostly sunny and a bit nicer.
High: 32
While the temperatures are slowly going to climb, it's still going to be cold to end the weekend. We should get some sunshine back on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds, but highs will still only top out in the low to mid 20s. It will also still be a bit breezy, with wind chill values likely topping out in the teens. We should see even more sunshine on Monday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly warmer, topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s. It should also be less windy.
We'll warm up a few more degrees on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. We should see similar conditions on Wednesday, with highs again in the low to mid 30s. We should stay quiet during the day, but a few snow showers could develop late Wednesday night. We'll see a better chance for some snow showers on Thursday for Thanksgiving. Right now it doesn't appear to be a huge impact for travel, but we will certainly keep an eye on conditions as we get closer to turkey day. Highs will once again be in the low to mid 30s, so some rain could possibly mix in with the snow as well, especially south and east of Wausau.
We could see a few more snow showers on Friday under mostly cloudy skies - highs will again top out in the low to mid 30s. We should see a little bit of clearing by Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1981 - An unusually early snowstorm struck the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with as much as a foot of snow reported. The weight of the heavy snow caused the newly inflated fabric dome of the Hubert Humphrey Metrodome in downtown Minneapolis to collapse and rip. (The Weather Channel)
1987 - A sharp cold front pushed across the Great Lakes Region and the Mississippi Valley. Northwest winds gusting to 50 mph in Iowa caused some property damage around Ottumwa, and wind chill readings reached 16 degrees below zero at Hibbing MN. Showers and thunder- storms over Florida produced 5.80 inches of rain in six hours at Cocoa Beach. (The National Weather Summary)