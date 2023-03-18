Sunshine Will Return Soon

After a cold start to the weekend, we should get some sunshine back into the picture to wrap up the weekend, and that should help push our temperatures back closer to average too. However, we'll see another chance for a wintry mix of precipitation as we head into next week.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy again.
High: 36 Wind: West 10-20
Sunday Night: Increasing clouds and breezy, not quite as cold.
Low: 20 Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy, not as windy.
High: 39
Sunshine will return to end the weekend, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. We will also climb a bit higher in the temperature department too, topping out in the low to mid 30s in most spots - although a few locations could sneak into the upper 30s. Enjoy the sunshine on Sunday, because clouds will return on Monday as our next storm system approaches. We should stay dry though, and highs will actually climb a bit higher, pushing into the mid to upper 30s.
We'll see mainly cloudy skies again on Tuesday, and while we should stay dry in the morning, we will see a chance for rain and snow to return to the area later in the day. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 30s. We'll see a better chance for a mix of rain and snow Tuesday night, and that will continue into Wednesday as well, especially in the morning. Highs Wednesday will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s, so any snow in the morning would likely change to rain later in the day as temperatures climb.
We'll continue to see a chance for rain and snow later in the week, although our chances will drop a bit. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain or snow showers. We should stay dry on Friday, but we'll see mostly cloudy skies once again. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds into the start of next weekend, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1925 - The great Tri-State Tornado occurred, the most deadly tornado in U.S. history. The tornado claimed 695 lives (including 234 at Murphysboro IL and 148 at West Frankfort IL), and caused seventeen million dollars property damage. It cut a swath of destruction 219 miles long and as much as a mile wide from east central Missouri to southern Indiana between 1 PM and 4 PM. The tornado leveled a school in West Frankfort IL, and picked up sixteen students setting them down unharmed 150 yards away. Seven other tornadoes claimed an additional 97 lives that day.
1971 - High winds accompanied a low pressure system from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes. Winds gusted to 100 mph at Hastings NE, and reached 115 mph at Hays KS. High winds caused two