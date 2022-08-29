It was a dreary, rainy weekend, but sunshine will return soon. And once it does, we'll see plenty of it for several days, with rain chances remaining very low for the most part.
Monday: Mostly cloudy early, with a few showers possible. Partly cloudy in the afternoon, with a stray shower or two possible.
High: 81 Wind: West 10-18
Monday Night: Becoming mostly clear.
Low: 57 Wind: West 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler.
High: 76 Wind: NW 10-15
Rain chances will go down starting today as skies gradually start to clear. However, we could still see a few showers at times during the day, both early in the morning and again later in the afternoon. However, any showers this afternoon would be widely scattered, and most of us will likely remain dry. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Sunshine will return in full force starting Tuesday, and we'll also get rid of the mugginess that we've been feeling the past couple of days. It will be a touch cooler, but still seasonable for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We should see more of the same on Wednesday as well, with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday will be a repeat once again, with more sunshine in the forecast. Highs will climb just a bit, pushing back into the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, and we can't rule out a few scattered showers from popping up late in the day - however, chances will be low. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a few lingering showers Saturday morning, but then we should stay dry for the rest of the day. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunshine should fill the skies again on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Cool air invaded the north central U.S. Ten cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Bismarck ND with a reading of 33 degrees. Deerfield, a small town in the Black Hills of South Dakota, reported a low of 23 degrees. The remnants of Tropical Storm Chris drenched eastern Pennsylvania with up to five and a half inches of rain, and produced high winds which gusted to 90 mph, severely damaging a hundred boats in Anne Arundel County MD. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
2005 - Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana early on the 29th with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, a strong category-three, and the third most-intense landfalling hurricane in U.S. history. The center of the hurricane passed just east of New Orleans, where winds gusted over 100 mph. Widespread devastation and unprecedented flooding occurred, submerging at least 80 percent of the city as levees failed. Farther east, powerful winds and a devastating storm surge of 20-30 feet raked the Mississippi coastline, including Gulfport and Biloxi, where Gulf of Mexico floodwaters spread several miles inland. Rainfall amounts of 8-10 inches were common along and to the east of the storm's path.