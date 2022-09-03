Sunshine Will Stick Around

We saw a beautiful start to our Labor Day weekend, with sunshine with us all day long. That trend will continue for a while, with more sunshine expected for the rest of the weekend.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 75 Wind: East 5-10
Sunday Night: Mostly clear and cool once again.
Low: 49
Monday (Labor Day): Plenty of sun and very nice.
High: 77
We should wake up to sunny skies on Sunday morning, and they'll stay that way all day long. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 70s. We should also see similar condition for Labor Day on Monday, with plenty of sunshine once again. However, it will likely be slightly warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
We should continue with the warming trend after the holiday weekend, with summer-like temperatures expected for much of the week. We'll also see plenty of sunshine for most of the rest of the week, including on Tuesday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies both days. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday, and it will be a bit milder, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Our next chance for rain will arrive on Friday, but right now we aren't expecting any significant rainfall. We should be dry for most of the day, with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few showers and storms could move in later in the day and into Friday night. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll clear out on Saturday, and we'll also cool off a bit. However, temperatures will be seasonal for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 70s.
Have a great holiday weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1961 - Denver, CO, received 4.2 inches of snow, their earliest snow of record. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)
1970 - During the early evening hours, in the midst of a severe hailstorm at Coffeyville KS, a stone 17.5 inches in circumference and nearly two pounds in weight was recovered. At the time, it was the largest measured hailstone in U.S. weather records. Average stone size from the storm was five inches in diameter, with another stone reportedly eight inches in diameter. (David Ludlum)