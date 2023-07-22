Sweltering heat to build in by midweek

The system which brought scattered storms to the region Saturday is moving away. Rain amounts generally varied from a trace to as much as 0.70 inches in the region. Partly cloudy skies are expected later Saturday night with patchy fog possible as lows drop to the upper to mid 50s. Light northwest winds will be with us.
Sunday looks seasonal with a good deal of sunshine. Highs should reach the lower 80s to mid 80s in parts of central Wisconsin. The wind will remain from the northwest around 10 mph. Monday also looks partly sunny and balmy with lows around 59 and highs in the mid 80s. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm as a warm front approaches. The chance of isolated showers should mostly end early Tuesday followed by a mix of sun and clouds. It will be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The hottest air of the week should arrive for Wednesday and Thursday with highs projected in the low to mid 90s. Muggy dew points in the mid to upper 60s should help to push the heat index into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in spots. As such you will need to be careful out there to avoid heat related illnesses. Slow down from heavy activity, get in the shade and air conditioning as necessary, and drink extra fluids. Be sure to give your pets and livestock plenty of shade, ventilation, and water as well!
A cold front is expected to settle through Wisconsin late Thursday into Friday. That may trigger some scattered thunderstorms. Also, temperatures should drop to highs in the low to mid 80s come Friday. The high temperatures will probably hover in the 80s next weekend.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher
**Hot June 2023 climate statistics:
June 2023 has been the warmest June on record for the world in terms of average land and ocean surface temperature. It was 1.89 degrees F above normal, beating out June 2020 by 0.23 degrees F. June 2023 is also the 532nd consecutive month that the global temperature average is above the 20th century average.