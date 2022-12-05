Tame Weather Pattern

We are tracking a rather tame week of weather, though there will be small chances of snow. No major system is expected to hit Wisconsin the northern and southern half of the state both have chances for some light snow from the edge of other passing weather systems. Expect 30-degree temperatures to stay this week so while we won't be too cold, we won't be too warm either.
Tonight: Partial clearing.
Low: 13 Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of light snow late (north).
High: 30 Wind: ENE 5-10
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 18
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a 30% chance of snow north of Wausau.
High: 32
We should see some clearing tonight, and we'll wake up to partly cloudy skies tomorrow morning. However, clouds will increase once again in the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We could see a few flurries develop late, but they will be tough to come by for most of us. A few more snow showers will be possible at times Tuesday night, but once again little to no accumulation is expected.
We should clear out a bit on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will bring a storm system approaching the area, but most of the precipitation will likely remain to the south this time around. Still, some snow showers will be possible, mainly to the south of Wausau. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.
We should see quieter conditions on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll see more of the same on Saturday, with highs again in the low to mid 30s. We will likely see partly cloudy skies again on Sunday to wrap up the weekend, although a few snow showers will be possible with highs the mid 30s.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock