The Heat Continues for a Few More Days

A HEAT ADVISORY lingers through 6 p.m. Tuesday in Jackson and Monroe counties. Hot air continues to blow into Wisconsin from the southwest and it will hang around for a few more days yet. Temperatures near record levels Sunday afternoon from the the low 90s north to near 100 in the south part of the viewing area will drop back to the mid to upper 60s overnight. Keep in mind the average low temperature is in the upper 40s to low 50s this time of the year with an average high just in the low 70s! We should have clear to partly cloudy skies with southwest to south winds at 5-10 mph.
Labor Day should bring a lot of sunshine with sizzling high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s in the area. The record high in Wausau Monday is only 90 degrees from 1922, in Rhinelander 90 from 1983, and in Wisconsin Rapids it’s 99 from 1922. So, for sure, Wausau and Rhinelander have a good chance of breaking their record, as well as many other locations in the state. The wind for Labor Day should be from the southwest, generally at 5-15 mph.
Tuesday still looks fairly hot but a few more clouds will build in. In addition, the humidity will climb as dew points rise to the upper 60s. The high temperatures should be in the upper 80s to mid 90s, but the heat index could climb to the mid or upper 90s. A cold front will be approaching from the west. Some isolated thunderstorms may develop by late afternoon in the western part of the region. Most of the area should catch some occasional showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Some scattered showers may linger up through Wednesday night. General rain totals of 0.25 to 0.50 inch are anticipated with localized higher amounts, especially north. It will cool down Wednesday with mainly clouds skies, keeping the highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday through Saturday should be a quiet, cool, fall-like stretch of weather as high pressure works in from Canada. Highs will only be in the low 70s to upper 60s. Lows should get down into the 40s. There is some potential of a spell of wetter conditions from late next Sunday into that following week.
Stay cool out there and enjoy the holiday! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher
**Weather History:
1953 - The temperature at Erie PA reached 99 degrees, and Stroudsburg PA established a state record for September with a reading of 106 degrees. (The Weather Channel)
1961 - Denver, CO, received 4.2 inches of snow, their earliest snow of record. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)