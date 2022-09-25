Tracking showers Sunday evening, and cool days ahead

Weather Alert

...Showers and scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Wood, Portage, southeastern Marathon, Waushara, Waupaca and west central Shawano Counties through 400 PM CDT... At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Weston to 8 miles south of Bevent to near Millston. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Bevent around 325 PM CDT. Amherst around 330 PM CDT. Chain O' Lakes-King around 345 PM CDT. Waupaca around 355 PM CDT. Fremont around 400 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Schmidt Corner, Coddington, Kellner, Ellis, Nelsonville, King, Iola, Symco, Custer and Manawa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH