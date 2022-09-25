 Skip to main content
...Showers and scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of
southern Wood, Portage, southeastern Marathon, Waushara, Waupaca and
west central Shawano Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and scattered
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Weston to
8 miles south of Bevent to near Millston. Movement was southeast at
40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Bevent around 325 PM CDT.
Amherst around 330 PM CDT.
Chain O' Lakes-King around 345 PM CDT.
Waupaca around 355 PM CDT.
Fremont around 400 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Schmidt Corner,
Coddington, Kellner, Ellis, Nelsonville, King, Iola, Symco, Custer
and Manawa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Tracking showers Sunday evening, and cool days ahead

Dark clouds and sun rays

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the region will be tapering off Sunday night. Some of the showers may contain strong gusty winds and small hail early in the evening. Even outside of the showers it will be breezy as we are sandwiched between low pressure over toward Lake Huron and high pressure in the Dakotas. Northwest winds of 10-20 mph will be common with higher gusts into Monday again.

The northwest flow will also usher in cooler air. Low temperatures could reach the mid 40s by Monday morning with the highs just rebounding to the upper 50s during the afternoon. There should be clouds mixed with some breaks of sunshine. We can’t rule out some isolated light showers or drizzle clipping the extreme north to northeast part of the viewing area.

As the high pressure builds into Wisconsin rather dry air will also move in. This should give us partly cloudy skies Tuesday. However grab a good coat, and maybe the gloves with lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s. At least the wind won’t be as strong.

A fairly hard frost is expected in much of the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning thanks to clear skies and calm winds. Low temperatures could tumble to the mid 20s to low 30s in the area. Gardeners, be sure to have a plan to bring any plants indoors or cover them well if you hope to keep them going a few more weeks. Wednesday will be bright and sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday night could also bring scattered frost but not quite as cold. Lows will be mostly in the low to mid 30s. Sunshine Thursday should warm it up to about 61. Southerly winds will increase for Friday allowing the lows to stay in the low 40s, with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday also looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs around 69. We are tracking the next weather system which could bring a few showers to our region by next Sunday and after. Highs are projected to be in the mid 60s next Sunday, not bad for October.

Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 25-September 2022

**On this date in weather history:

1939 - A west coast hurricane moved onshore south of Los Angeles bringing unprecedented rains along the southern coast of California. Nearly five and a half inches of rain drenched Los Angeles during a 24 hour period. The hurricane caused two million dollars damage, mostly to structures along the coast and to crops, and claimed 45 lives at sea. ""El Cordonazo"" produced 5.66 inches of rain at Los Angeles and 11.6 inches of rain at Mount Wilson, both records for the month of September. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

