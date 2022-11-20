Tranquil Thanksgiving Week Shaping Up

We will get to enjoy more seasonal temperatures this Thanksgiving week and we won’t have to deal with nearly as much snow as last week either.
It should be partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the mid 10s. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph, becoming West. Monday should provide partly cloudy skies along with highs in the lower 30s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 8-15 mph.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also stay tranquil with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs could climb to 35 on Tuesday and up to 39 on Wednesday as southerly winds pick up. Lows could reach the low 10s Tuesday morning and low 20s Wednesday morning. Conditions look really good for traveling Wednesday all across the Midwest.
A weak front will push through on Thanksgiving bringing more clouds to our region. There is also at least a small chance of a few light rain and snow showers. High temperatures are projected to climb to around 40 degrees. Overall, we can’t complain too much about that kind of weather for Thanksgiving.
Dry weather is expected for Black Friday with variably cloudy skies. The highs should top out in the upper 30s to near 40. Saturday could be just a bit warmer with a high of 41 degrees and partly cloudy skies. A weak front may skirt through Wisconsin next Sunday morning possibly causing scattered snow showers, especially in the northern tip of the state. Otherwise, it looks a touch cooler with highs in the 30s.
Well, enjoy the quiet weather this week. Stay safe hunting and on your travels!
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 20- November 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1869 - A second great windstorm in three days struck Vermont and New York blowing railroad trains off their tracks.
1979 - A blizzard struck Cheyenne, WY, producing a record 19.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, and a record total of 25.6 inches in forty hours. Strong winds created huge drifts stopping all transportation. (19th-21st) (The Weather Channel)