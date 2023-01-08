Tranquil weather hanging around this week

In general, the very tranquil weather pattern that we have been dealing with over the past several days will continue for a good part of the week ahead. It won’t be very cold for this time of the year either.
Sunday night should be partly cloudy to clear. However, areas of low clouds and fog could form once again. So please be alert for variable conditions if you will be out traveling Sunday night or even early on Monday. Temperatures could drop to the 0s and 10s across the area. Winds will be light from the southwest, then turning west later. Monday should bring partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures that could jump up to the low 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph will become southeast later in the afternoon.
A weak low pressure area will slide through Wisconsin late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, bringing at least a small chance of light snow to the northern part of the area. The low temperature Tuesday should be around 23 with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Another front will sweep through on Wednesday bringing a small chance of light snow. Amounts would be likely under one-half inch. Highs again should reach the low to mid 30s.
Gusty winds could develop across Wisconsin Thursday as a strong storm system races up toward the Ohio Valley. At this point, it looks like the precipitation from that one will probably miss our region. With plenty of clouds, the highs may stay around 31. It should still be breezy Friday and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 20s. We have a fighting chance to get partial sunshine at least on Friday.
Quite a bit of sunshine is possible next weekend with the dry conditions lingering. Highs may stay in the upper 20s Saturday and mid 30s by next Sunday.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 8-January 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1953 - A severe ice storm in the northeastern U.S. produced up to four inches of ice in Pennsylvania, and two to three inches in southeastern New York State. In southern New England the ice coated a layer of snow up to 20 inches deep. The storm resulted in 31 deaths and 2.5 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)