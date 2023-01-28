Turning Even Colder

As expected, the colder air has moved into north central Wisconsin, and it will be with us for a while. In fact, temperatures will fall even more over the next couple of days, and we could possibly see our coldest air of the season in due time.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold.
High: 10 Wind: NNW 5-10
Sunday Night: Scattered clouds and cold.
Low: -6 Wind: WNW 5-10
Monday: More sun than clouds, but very cold.
High: 1
We should see more sunshine in the days ahead, but it won't help us much in the temperature department. We'll see more sun than clouds for most of the day on Sunday, but it will also be cold again. Most of us will be a couple of degrees cooler than what we saw Saturday, with highs topping out in the low teens in most spots. We'll be even colder on Monday under partly to mostly sunny skies. In fact, many spots won't climb into positive territory all day long, with highs at best getting into the low single digits.
Tuesday will still be cold, but not as cold as Monday. Highs will top out in the upper single digits and low teens under partly cloudy skies. Highs will climb back into the low to mid teens on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. We could also see a few snow showers at times during the day, although the chances are fairly low at this point.
We should see mostly sunny skies on Thursday for Groundhog Day, but it will still be chilly with highs in the upper single digits and low teens. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid teens. We should finally rebound a bit more in the temperature department on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 20s under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great weekend and stay warm! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1922 - The "Knickerbocker" storm immobilized the city of Washington D.C. The storm produced 28 inches of snow in 32 hours, and the heavy snow caused the roof of the Knickerbocker movie theatre to collapse killing 96 persons. (David Ludlum)