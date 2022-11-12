Turning Even More Wintry

The cold air has moved in, and it's not going anywhere for a while. If anything, it's going to turn even colder in the days ahead. Snow is also in our sights, and it's possible that we could see accumulating snow across the entire area after the weekend is over.
Sunday: Cold with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few flurries possible in the Northwoods, mainly in the morning.
High: 33
Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 21 Wind: NW 10-15
Monday: Continued chilly weather with a mix of sun and clouds. A 20% chance of snow showers in the afternoon and evening.
High: 34
Scattered flurries will continue through Sunday morning in the northwoods, otherwise flurries will come to an end. We'll see a bit of clearing Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies during the day on Sunday. The sunshine won't warm us up though, with highs topping out in the low to mid 30s. We'll see increasing clouds on Monday, and a few snow showers will be possible as well, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will again be in the low to mid 30s.
A better chance for snow arrives during the day on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies. Some light accumulation will be possible, and there is a chance that Tuesday could be the day where we see our first inch of snow in Wausau. Highs will again be in the low to mid 30s. More snow showers will be possible again on Wednesday, with light accumulation possible once again. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.
If that isn't cold enough for you, we'll turn even colder after that - Thursday's highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s. A few snow showers are still possible on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A few flurries could linger into Friday morning, but the snow should be on its way out by then. However, it will turn even colder, with highs Friday topping out in the upper teens and low 20s. We'll see more of the same with our temperatures to start next weekend - it will be a cold start to deer season, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1974 - A great Alaska storm in the Bering Sea caused the worst coastal flooding of memory at Nome AK with a tide of 13.2 feet. The flooding caused 12 million dollars damage, however no lives are lost. (David Ludlum)
1989 - Thirty-three cities reported record high temperatures for the date as readings soared into the 70s and 80s from the Southern and Central Plains to the Southern and Middle Atlantic Coast Region. The afternoon high of 80 degrees at Scottsbluff NE was a record for November, and highs of 76 degrees at Rapid City SD and 81 degrees at Chattanooga TN were the warmest of record for so late in the season. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)