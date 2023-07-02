Turning hotter for the holiday but some storm chances as well

We sure have been enjoying some great summer weather conditions the past few days. It will continue into Monday, but it will be getting a bit hotter. More active weather is likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday as well.
It should stay mostly clear for Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Light winds are expected. Monday looks partly cloudy and hot with highs around 90. The wind will be from the west to northwest around 4 to 8 mph. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon and evening in the north to northwest part of the viewing area.
For Independence Day on Tuesday, you can expect steamy conditions as dew points climb into the 60s and temperatures reach the upper 80s to around 90. Skies will be variably cloudy, and some spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible. There still should be many more dry hours than wet ones to work in your outdoor activities for the holiday. A cold front will push into our region late Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will likely provide occasional showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong side with gusty winds and hail. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the 0.50 to 1.0 inch range through Wednesday evening. Temperatures on Wednesday will range from the mid 60s in the early morning to the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.
Thursday is shaping up cooler and less humid as high pressure works in from Canada. Low temperatures should be in the mid 50s with highs in the mid 70s. It will stay mostly sunny for Friday with a high in the upper 70s to near 80.
Next weekend is projected to bring seasonal conditions along with partly sunny skies. Temperatures could top out in the lower 80s. There is a small chance of showers or thunderstorms late Saturday in northwest areas and possible other sections on Sunday.
Happy 4th of July weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 2-July 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1833 - An unusually large New England tornado, one half to three quarters of a mile wide, went from Salem Pond to Norton Pond, VT, and then into Canada. It prostrated nearly everything in its path. (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Thunderstorms in Colorado produced hail as large as golf balls northwest of Kiowa, which accumulated to a depth of twelve inches. Hail two and a half inches in diameter was reported at Black Forest. Hail damaged 900 acres of crops south of the town of Wiggins. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)