Turning warmer and more unsettled by midweek

Well, it sure was a pleasant early fall weekend across Wisconsin! Even though a bit cooler air has moved in, it won’t last too long. In fact, we should have above normal temperatures by Tuesday afternoon, which then stay well above normal into the start of next weekend.
High pressure over Wisconsin Sunday night will bring clearing skies and chilly conditions. Lows could range from the mid 30s to low 40s generally. There likely will be some patchy frost, mainly in low-lying areas in the country. The wind will be very light from the northeast, becoming east late. Also, be on the lookout for patchy fog. Monday looks mostly sunny and comfortable as the high temperature reaches the upper 60s to near 70. Winds from the southeast to south at 5-10 mph can be expected.
There will be a steady feed of mild and more humid air into Wisconsin from Tuesday through the end of the week. The initial push of moisture may cause scattered showers very late Monday night and Tuesday, with the greatest chance in the southern half of the state. It will be variably cloudy Tuesday with lows around 49 and highs in the low 70s.
Breaks of sunshine and warmer conditions should be the rule for Wednesday and Thursday. There is a 30% chance of a few spotty showers and t-storms Wednesday and just a slight chance on Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s.
Friday looks to have partly sunny skies with another chance of widely scattered rain or a thunderstorm. Highs could reach the upper 70s, well above normal. A low pressure system will continue to spin across the Northern Plains Friday into Saturday, possibly throwing a few waves of showers and thunderstorms into our region. It will gradually cool down a bit next weekend with highs dropping to 74 on Saturday, and the upper 60s Sunday.
We still may have a few hit and miss light showers early in the week of September 25th, with cooler fall-like temperatures.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 17-September 2023
**On This Date in Weather History:
1932 - Concord NH was drenched with 5.97 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a record for that location (16th- 17th). (The Weather Channel)
1965 - A storm produced a band of heavy snow across parts of Wyoming. Totals of 23 inches at Rawlins and 20.7 inches at Lander easily surpassed previous snowfall record totals for so early in the season. (15th-17th) (The Weather Channel)