Turning Warmer and Muggier

It was a little bit warmer to start off the weekend, and we'll see temperatures climb a bit higher the next couple of days. We could even reach the 90s for the first time in a few weeks.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer and still a bit muggy. A 20% chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon, mainly north and west of Wausau.
High: 85 Wind: Light and variable
Sunday Night: Mostly clear and quiet.
Low: 63 Wind: Calm
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer yet. Heat index values in the low to mid 90s.
High: 90
We should see a good amount of sunshine for most of the day on Sunday, which will help us to push our highs into the low to mid 80s. It will also be a bit muggy, which could lead to an isolated shower or storm popping up in the afternoon. However, most of us should remain dry. The best chance to see a storm or two would be north and west of Wausau.
We'll warm up even more on Monday, with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. We should also see plenty of sunshine through the entire day. It will be a bit muggy as well, which will push our heat index into the low to mid 90s at times. We'll be warm and muggy again on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see more cloud cover though, especially by the afternoon, as our next storm system approaches. This will lead to the chance for some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening - some of which could be on the strong side.
We'll cool off a bit on Wednesday as the storm system moves out - highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We could see a few scattered showers and storms off and on during the day as well. We should clear out more on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll be in the low to mid 80s again on Friday, with increasing clouds through the day. We could see a few showers and storms by evening, continuing into Friday night. We'll keep the chance for storms in play on Saturday too, with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1946 - The temperature at Medford, OR, soared to an all-time high of 115 degrees to begin a two week heat wave. During that Oregon heat wave the mercury hit 100 degrees at Sexton Summit for the only time in forty years of records. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Showers and thundestorms in the southwestern U.S. ended a record string of thirty-nine consecutive days of 100 degree heat at Tucson, AZ. A thunderstorm at Bullhead City, AZ, produced wind gusts to 70 mph reducing the visibility to near zero in blowing dust. Southerly winds gusting to 40 mph pushed temperature readings above 100 degrees in the Northern Plains. Rapid City, SD, reported a record high of 106 degrees, following a record low of 39 degrees just three days earlier. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)