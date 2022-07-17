Turning Warmer, Storms On The Way

After a warmer end to the weekend, we'll see temperatures climb even higher to start the week. It will also be muggy, which will eventually lead to the chance for more showers and storms - some of which could be on the strong side.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, some patchy fog possible.
Low: 64 Wind: WNW ~ 5
Monday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and warmer yet. Heat index values in the low to mid 90s. An isolated storm possible late, mainly north of Highway 8.
High: 90 Wind: West 5-10
Tuesday: Variable skies and remaining humid. A 50% chance of storms later in the day. Some of the storms could be strong.
High: 87
After highs climbed well into the 80s on Sunday, we'll go even higher on Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s, and heat index values (what it actually feels like) will be as high as the mid 90s. We should be sunny for most of the day, but a few storms will be possible north of Highway 8 later in the day.
We'll see a better chance for storms across the entire area by Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening. A warm and muggy day - highs in the mid to upper 80s - will fuel the atmosphere, and some showers and storms will likely develop. If we see enough sunshine earlier in the day, some of these storms could be strong to severe, with strong winds being the main threat.
We could see a few lingering showers on Wednesday as well, although the storm chances will drop considerably. Temperatures will also drop a bit, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s. That's where we'll stay on Friday as well, although we'll see increasing clouds, and the chance for a shower or storm to pop up late.
Our chances for showers and storms will go up just a bit into the start of the weekend on Saturday, with highs again in the low to mid 80s. We could see a shower or two on Sunday as well, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1934 - One of the worst heat waves in the history of the nation commenced. During the last two weeks of the month extreme heat claimed 679 lives in Michigan, including 300 in Detroit alone. (The Weather Channel)
1988 - A dozen cities in the eastern U.S., and six others in California, reported record high temperatures for the date. Downtown San Francisco, CA, with a high of 103 degrees, obliterated their previous record high of 82 degrees. Philadelphia, PA, reported a record five straight days of 100 degree heat, and Baltimore, MD, reported a record eight days of 100 degree weather for the year. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather along the Middle Atlantic Coast, and over southern New England. (The National Weather Summary)