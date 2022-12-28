Turning Warmer Tomorrow

We saw a big jump in our temperatures today, with many spots climbing above freezing for the first time in almost two weeks. We'll climb a bit higher tomorrow - in fact, some spots may even see temperatures push towards 40 degrees. However, we'll also see a few chances for rain and snow in the future as well.
Tonight: Cloudy with areas of fog. A few light showers or freezing drizzle possible, especially north of Wausau.
Low: 32 Wind: South 5-10
Thursday: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. A chance of light rain later in the afternoon and evening.
High: 39 Wind: South 5-10
Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance of scattered light rain changing over to light snow after midnight.
Low: 27 Wind: West 5-10
We'll see cloudy skies overnight tonight, and fog will likely develop in many areas after midnight. A few showers will also be possible, especially north of Wausau. Temperatures will hover close to freezing, so that could lead to a few icy spots on the roads as well overnight. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s tomorrow afternoon, which will eliminate the chance for icy roads during the day. However, it will still be foggy at times, and more showers will be possible, especially late in the day. We could also see some of that rain change to some light snow overnight Thursday night, especially north and west of Wausau.
Friday will be a fairly quiet day, with mostly cloudy skies early. We'll see a bit more clearing later in the day, but it will also be cooler, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds will return on New Year's Eve, with highs in the low to mid 30s. We could also see a few sprinkles or flurries, mainly late in the day into Saturday night. A few of those sprinkles or flurries could also linger into early New Year's Day, but the rest of the day should be quiet. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s once again.
Another storm system will take aim on the Midwest early next week, with a chance for everything from rain to snow to ice in the Badger state. We should be quiet early on Monday, but we'll see a chance for a wintry mix to develop later in the day into Monday night. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. We should push into the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday, with rain and snow possible once again. We could see a few snow showers on Wednesday as well, with highs falling back into the mid to upper 20s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - A winter storm produced heavy snow in the Upper Mississippi Valley and the Upper Great Lakes Region. Up to twenty inches of snow buried southern Minnesota, and 20 to 40 mph northwesterly winds produced snow drifts six feet high, and reduced visibilities to near zero at times in blowing snow. There were a thousand traffic accidents in Michigan during the storm, resulting in thirty-five injuries. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)