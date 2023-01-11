Unseasonably mild January continues

While the day started with a bit of snow, it was unseasonably warm with highs hitting the mid to upper 30s - nearly 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Each day in our upcoming forecast will also remain mild, even with a slight temperature drop late this week. With more mild weather expected, we will likely see a good deal of melting snow which has a chance to re-freeze overnight. Make sure to watch for icy stretches.
Tonight: Cloudy and remaining mild.
Low: 29 Wind: North 5-10
Thursday: Cloudy and a little breezy with a few flurries possible.
High: 32 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 22
Friday: Becoming partly cloudy and a bit more seasonal.
High: 26
Saturday: Fairly nice with mix of sun and clouds.
High: 30
The precipitation should be ending this afternoon and a few breaks of sun might develop south of Marathon County. In the areas that see a bit of sun, high temps could rise up close to 40. For the rest of the area, highs will be in the mid 30s. Winds will be light and turning to the northwest later in the afternoon.
The northwest wind will pick up a bit more on Thursday and this will begin to bring in a little cooler air. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 30s and there might be scattered flurries under overcast skies. The coolest day will be Friday with highs in the 20s. The nice thing is that a little sun should break out at times to round out the work week. A little sun could be out on Saturday as well as high temps rise back up to around 30.
Mild weather will return for Sunday and Stick around through Tuesday. Highs on each day will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday should be dry with more clouds. On Monday a stronger low pressure system will approach from the south and produce a chance of rain for much of the area. Some of the rain might eventually mix with sleet or snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Have a great end of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Strong northwesterly winds associated with a deep low pressure system crossing the Upper Great Lakes Region ushered cold air into the central U.S. Winds gusted to 72 mph at Fort Dodge IA, and wind gusts reached 75 mph at Yankton SD. Snow and high winds created blizzard conditions in northwestern Minnesota. Squalls produced heavy snow in parts of Upper Michigan and northern Lower Michigan, with 16 inches reported at Wakefield. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)