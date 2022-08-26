Unsettled Weekend Weather

After a beautiful Friday with abundant sunshine, the clouds will once again move in to north central Wisconsin. Additionally, while this weekend is not expected to be a wash out, there is a few chances of rain Saturday morning, night, and Sunday afternoon. Most areas will recieve less than a quarter inch of rain but isolated cities or those under any developing thunderstorms may see a half inch or greater.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies to a few scattered clouds.
Low: 58 Wind: Light SW
Saturday: More clouds than sun and a bit breezy with a 40% chance of showers, especially west.
High: 80 Wind: South 10-18
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with another chance of showers and storms. Especially in the northwoods.
Low: 66
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and turning humid. A 60% chance of scattered rain and storms.
High: 80
Monday: Decreasing clouds and still humid with a 50% chance of rain especially early.
High: 84
Cloud cover will steadily increase tonight as we track a less bright and potentially wet weekend. No severe weather is expected at this time and most periods of the weekend will be dry. Saturday's first chance of rain will develop in the morning, steadily dissipating towards midday. The highest chance of rain will be West of Wausau (Jackson, Clark, Taylor, Price counties) in which there could be a tenth of quarter inch of rain. Saturday afternoon fortunately looks dry but there will still be more cloud cover than sunshine - keeping highs near 80 degrees. Saturday will also turn breezy at times as well with wind gusts from the south near 20 miles per hour. There is an additional chance of scattered rain/storms Saturday night in the northwoods.
Sunday will turn a bit humid with highs remaining close to 80 degrees. Expect another mostly dry day, however there is a good chance of developing scattered rain in the afternoon. The highest chance of rain will be in the southern half of the state. Thunderstorms and and moderate rain looks most likely in the early afternoon.
Monday will begin cloudy with a chance of rain yet again, though fortunately does not look to stay that way. While the day will remain breezy and humid there will likely be partial clearing in the afternoon to a nice end of the day. Monday is the warmest day in our forecast with highs in the mid 80s.
At this point it looks like we will have near perfect weather for the rest of next week. Highs will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s alongside plenty of sunshine. However, the clearer skies and refreshing air will mean cooler low temperatures which may reach the 40s - especially in the northwoods.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - Showers and thunderstorms drenched northern Illinois during the morning and afternoon hours pushing August rainfall totals for Chicago, Moline and Peoria to new all-time highs for any month of the year. By the end of August, Chicago had received 17.10 inches of rain, which easily surpassed the previous record of 14.17 inches established in September 1961. (The National Weather Summary)