Valentines Day Rain Expected

Milder weather continues tomorrow but will be harder to enjoy as we are tracking blustery winds and moderate to heavy showers on Valentines Day. IF you have any outdoor plans Tuesday afternoon it will be a good idea to pack a rain jacket and umbrella.
Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 28 Wind: South 10-15
Tuesday: Turning cloudy and breezy with a 100% chance of rain by late afternoon.
High: 43 Wind: SE 15-25
Tuesday Night: Cloudy with steady rain in the evening, tapering off after midnight.
Low: 40
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered light rain in the morning, possibly mixing with a bit of snow. Blustery with peeks of sun later.
High: 40 (Cooler by afternoon)
Thursday: Cloudy, colder, and breezy with a 60% chance of snow, especially south and southeast of Marathon County.
High: 23
Tomorrow will be mild again with highs in the 40s, but it will not be as bright and the winds will be rather gusty. Skies will cloud up as a strong low pressure system moves in from the south. Rain will develop later in the afternoon and continue into the evening. A half inch or so of rain is likely. The rain will become more scattered later Tuesday night and could change over to a few light snow showers on Wednesday. Even with a few snow showers possible on Wednesday, don't expect much accumulation as high temps will remain above freezing. Low temperatures will not fall below freezing until Wednesday night, helping with the chance for ice accumulation, but there may be slick roads later this week.
Temperatures will take a tumble on Thursday and Friday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 20s, so you will need your heavier coat once again. A storm system moving up from the south on Thursday could produce some snow. Right now, it looks like the highest chance of some accumulation will be south and east of Marathon county.
Conditions should warm up again for the weekend. Highs should reach the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and get close to 40 on Sunday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with only a slight chance of some snow in the far north on Sunday.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A slow moving cold front brought heavy snow to Utah, Colorado and Wyoming. Big Horn WY reported 15 inches of snow, and up to 22 inches was reported in Utah. In Colorado, 8 to 12 inches of snow fell over the northwest suburbs of Denver, while 16 to 22 inches was reported in the high mountain elevations west of Fort Collins. Strong winds accompanied the heavy snow, and bitter cold weather followed in its wake. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)