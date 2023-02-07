Very nice mid week weather

The nicest weather this week will be shaping up tomorrow if you are a fan of the mild temperatures. We are tracking mixed skies with temperatures reaching the low 40s for much of the area, and the upper 30s in the Northwoods. This is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Wednesday also looks to be dry, however we will have another chance of precipitation as early as Thursday evening.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and a little cooler.
Low: 20 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mild with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 40 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds.
Low: 28
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with a 70% chance of snow or a wintry mix, heaviest south and east of Marathon county, where a few inches could accumulate.
High: 35
Friday: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler with snow showers possible in the morning. Breaks of sun later.
High: 28
A mix of sun and clouds will persist into Wednesday and it will feel a lot nicer with less wind and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. You will definitely notice some of the snow melting tomorrow. As the snow melts onto the roadway, keep cautious about refreeze overnight. Most roads during the daytime hours however will be just fine.
On Thursday a strong storm system will move into Wisconsin from the south. This will produce some snow and a wintry mix of precipitation. The highest chance of a few inches, perhaps in the 4 to 8 inch range, will be south and east of Marathon county. A couple of inches might fall around central Wisconsin, with lesser amounts to the north. It will be a heavy wet snow, mixed with a little rain or sleet at times. Even though there will be snow and a wintry mix, high temps on Thursday should still reach the mid 30s.
A bit of light snow will be around the area Friday morning yet, then the clouds should decrease once again and there will not be much threat of precipitation through the weekend or early next week. Friday will be the coolest day with a bit more of a breeze. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 20s. Saturday is looking nice with a fair amount of sun and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Mild weather will develop for Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Enjoy the mild winter weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A slow moving cold front spread heavy snow across the state of Utah. Storm totals ranged up to 31 inches at Alta, with 24 inches at reported Brighton and 23 inches at Snowbird. Bitter cold weather prevailed across Alaska for the thirteenth day in a row, with morning lows of -42 degrees at Fairbanks, -48 degrees at Nenana, and -54 degrees at Bettles. Anchorage AK reported a record low of 23 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)