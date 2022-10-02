Very nice weather for a few more days

Hope you have been enjoying the comfortable and dry fall weather we have been dealing with lately. It will continue, and in fact it will be getting warmer for the first part of this week.
We expect partly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows in the mid 40s. Winds should be light from the southeast at 1 to 5 mph. Monday should bring a good amount of sunshine mixed with a bit of cloud cover. Temperatures could soar up to about 71 with south winds near 10 mph. Definitely try to take your lunch break outside Monday or get a long stroll in later in the afternoon if you can!
Tuesday is setting up very pleasant as well with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the low to even mid 70s in some cases. We should still be blessed with a good amount of sunshine. A weather system will approach from the west Tuesday night so the clouds will increase. There is even a slight chance of light showers late Tuesday night, mainly in the northwest part of our area.
Variably cloudy skies are anticipated Wednesday but temperatures should still be mild, hitting near 70 for the high. There is a chance of some spotty showers Wednesday right into early Thursday morning as a powerful cold front rolls in. Rain amounts look rather small at this point, like 0.10” or less for most spots.
It will be sharply cold Thursday as howling north winds develop. The high could stay from about 45 to 50 degrees Thursday. There might even be some scattered lake effect rain and snow showers in extreme northern Wisconsin. Mostly cloudy skies will likely be the rule as that much colder air rolls in, although some glimmers of sunshine seem possible.
Right now, Friday through Sunday looks to be a quiet and bright stretch as high pressure moves in. Low temperatures will likely get into the 20s Friday and Saturday morning but hold in the mid 30s Sunday morning. High temperatures may just touch 50 Friday, low 50s Saturday, then warm to the upper 50s Sunday. That won’t feel too bad as you are out and about enjoying the fall color which will likely be at peak in most of the region.
Enjoy your week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20- p.m., 2-October 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1882 - An early season windstorm over Oregon and northern California blew down thousands of trees and caused great crop damage in the Sacramento Valley. (David Ludlum)
1959 - A tornado struck the town of Ivy, VA (located near Charlottesville). Eleven persons were killed, including ten from one family. (The Weather Channel)