Very pleasant weather this week

It certainly felt fall-like today with the extensive low clouds and cool temperatures that held on through much of the day. Low temperatures actually reached the upper 30s in parts of northern Wisconsin including Phillips and Eagle River. We have a very quiet stretch of weather shaping up this week with a large high pressure system parked across the region. Some scattered clouds may linger Sunday night but low temperatures will still fall into the 40s. In fact, it if is clear most of the night, then some pockets of upper 30s are likely. Patchy fog is possible. Winds should be light from the east.
Labor Day looks very pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. The wind won’t be too strong, just 5-10 mph from the east to southeast. Basically the weather will cooperate with all of your favorite outdoor activities or gatherings you have planned. Of course, you will want to have a light coat or sweatshirt handy for the early morning when it still rather cool out there. The same story goes for Monday evening.
Warmer air will begin to flow into the region Tuesday with lows around 53 and highs near 80. Sunshine should be abundant. The sunshine will be with us again Wednesday with lows in the mid 50s and highs around 83. Thursday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week, with highs near 86 degrees. Gusty southwest winds will be common.
A cold front is projected to push into Wisconsin around midday Friday into Friday night. As such, the clouds will increase, and we have a 30% chance of a few showers and thunderstorms later Friday. They could stretch into Saturday. While the high temperatures may still reach the upper 70s to near 80 on Friday, much cooler conditions come in after that. The high on Saturday may stay in the mid 60s, with a good deal of cloud cover, and again some showers possible.
A bit of sunshine could mix in by Sunday the 11th, with more abundant sunshine possible after that. It will be cool in that period with highs in the 60s.
Have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 4-September 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1989 - Overnight thunderstorm rains of four and a half to seven inches drenched eastern Nebraska during the morning hours, pushing creeks out of their banks, and flooding fields, country roads and city streets. Totals ranged up to 6.97 inches south of Creston. It was also a soggy Labor Day for northern Florida. Jacksonville reported 6.82 inches of rain, and evening thunderstorms produced 2.75 inches of rain in one hour at Sandlewood. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)