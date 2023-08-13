Very wet Monday then a pretty nice much of the week

Hopefully you have a good raincoat and umbrella, as we are in for some of the wettest conditions of the summer so far by late Sunday night into Monday midday. A large shield of rain should slowly move through the area as a tightly wound up low pressure system for this time of the year, tracks from the Plains right across southern Wisconsin. We expect rain totals generally to be around 1 to 2 inches in the News 9 area, with totals maybe a touch lighter in the far northern portions of the region. Again, the heaviest rain should fall from about 2 a.m. Monday to Noon Monday, with leftover light rain into the afternoon. Things should dry out nicely Monday evening as the storm system wobbles off to our southeast. It will be a cool, fall-like Monday with highs staying in the 60s. Northeast winds of 10-17 mph will add an extra bite as well.
Tuesday will be much different as high pressure and dry air settles in. Temperatures will vary from the 40s in the early morning up to the upper 70s by late afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Gusty southwest winds will develop over the region Wednesday and help pull in warmer and more humid air. We should have partly cloudy skies and highs well into the 80s Wednesday. There will be a cold front marching in by late Wednesday evening with a chance of thunderstorms.
Thursday should be partly cloudy to sunny, cooler and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. The cool air won’t hang around too long though. Another blast of gusty southwest winds will work in by Friday afternoon. This coupled with some sunshine will boost the highs to the middle 80s and it will gradually turn more humid.
It could be hot and muggy next weekend with high temperature in the low 90s. There is some potential for a weak front to drift into Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday. Perhaps there will be a few scattered thunderstorms with it, but the confidence on timing and placement is very low at this point. The weather patterns look favorable to deliver some occasional days of intense heat and humidity into the next week of August as well. Stay tuned for updates!
Enjoy the rain! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher 2 p.m., 13-August 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1985 - Hail larger than golf balls, driven by 70 mph winds, moved down crops, stripped trees, and broke windows, near Logan KS. Road graders cleared three foot drifts of hail on Kansas Highway 9 east of Logan. (The Weather Channel)
1988 - A dozen cities in the northeastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Lansing MI reported a record 35 days of 90 degree weather for the year, Detroit MI reported a record 37 days of 90 degree heat for the year, and Williamsport PA reported a record 38 days of 90 degree weather for the year. (The National Weather Summary)