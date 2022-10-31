Warm Air Continues

We were treated, rather than tricked, this Halloween with abundant sunshine and very nice temperatures. Highs today running around 15 degrees above normal for the end of October. The warm air will not only continue moving forward but increase by the mid part of this week. However, after some extremely mild weather, we will be greeted by showers and potential thunderstorms as well as returning seasonal weather.
Tonight: Clear and quiet.
Low: 37 Wind: Light SW
Tuesday: Sunny & mild.
High: 67 Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday Night: Clear and dry.
Low: 43
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer yet.
High: 70
Thursday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and mild. (Rain likely later at night)
High: 68
Clear skies will continue tonight making for cool morning temperatures. Expect lows to start the day in the 30s. Thankfully the sunshine will be in full force yet again making for another beautiful day. Tuesday should be a few degrees warmer with a pleasant SW breeze. The average high temperatures this time of year are usually near 50 degrees making our weather around 15-20 degrees warmer than normal.
Wednesday will turn a bit breezy but remain well above average, while not quite as sunny as the start of the week, there should be plenty of bright skies with only scattered clouds in the afternoon. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with highs near 70 degrees. Winds will move in from the south around 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures will be much milder due to the cloud cover and warm air, leading to Thursday morning temperatures in the low 50s.
Thursday, while cloudier, will be mild still with highs in the upper 60s. Most of the day will be dry but rain will likely begin in the late evening/overnight. This will begin a wet period of weather late this week. Friday and Saturday both look to have considerate rainfall which could total to 2 inches across the state. Additionally, the rainfall will move in along a cold front bringing afternoon temperatures to the 50s. Sunday also has a chance of rain.
Have a wonderfully warm week and happy Halloween! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1987 - Halloween was a wet one in the southwestern U.S. Heavy rain in southern California resulted in numerous mudslides. Weather-related auto accidents resulted in three deaths and twenty-five injuries. Mount Wilson CA received 3.14 inches of rain in 24 hours. Yakima WA reported measurable rainfall for the first time since the 18th of July. The 103 day long dry spell was their longest of record. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)