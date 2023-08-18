Warm and humid weekend

Heading out this weekend? Don't forget to drink plenty of water. We are tracking much warmer weather up ahead the next few days with highs close to 90 and rising humidity. The warmest will be Sunday afternoon, but all weekend should be on the sticky side.
This Evening: A bit hazy with a few high clouds drifting through, otherwise, plenty of sun and seasonal.
High: Upper 70s Wind: Shifting SW around 10
Overnight: Mainly clear and not as cool.
Low: 60 Wind: South 10-15
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Turning more humid in the afternoon with a slight chance of an isolated storm.
High: 88 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
Saturday Night: A few scattered clouds and muggy.
Low: 67
Sunday: Partly cloudy and quite warm once again.
High: 89
Monday: Less humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A slim chance of thunderstorms.
High: 85
The south to southwest wind will continue overnight and into tomorrow and this will boost temps a bit more. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 80s and it will turn more humid in the afternoon. Some scattered clouds will be in the sky on Saturday and there is a slight chance an isolated storm could pop up during the afternoon.
The wind will shift back to the north for much of the area on Sunday and this will prevent the temperatures from rising farther. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s in central Wisconsin. Temps will be quite a bit cooler in the Northwoods, only reaching the low 80s, while in the far south, it might be in the low 90s.
We will see intervals of clouds and sun on Sunday and a similar situation will persist through much of next week. No major storm systems will move through the Midwest and change much. Right now, it looks like a slight chance of storms will develop on Monday and Thursday. It will remain warm with highs in the 80s. If there is one day when the temperature could pop up into the low 90s, it would be Wednesday.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms over the Middle Atlantic Coast Region and the Upper Ohio Valley produced torrential rains in eastern Virginia during the late morning and afternoon hours. Totals ranged up to twelve inches at Yorktown. Williamsburg VA was deluged with 10.78 inches of rain between 6 AM and 10 AM, with 6.72 inches reported in just two hours. Flash flooding caused nearly twelve million dollars damage in Accomack County VA. Early evening thunderstorms in the Central High Plains Region produced walnut size hail and wind gusts to 80 mph around Casper WY. Thunderstorms produced locally heavy rains in the Yellowstone Park area, causing fifteen mudslides. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)