Warm and Rainy Days Ahead

After a few days of dry weather, more rain will be returning to the state. A warm front will initially move in warming temperatures to the 60s. This will also be the reason for the showers. Rainfall totals will be lower than the end of last week but could still amount to more than an inch. The heaviest rain and most continuous showers will be NW of Wausau and there could be a few thunderstorms as well.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers or an isolated storm, mainly north and west of Wausau
Low: 43 Wind: SE 10-20
Wednesday: Cloudy and mild with a chance of showers early and again in the evening.
High: 61 Wind: South 10-18
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and quite mild with scattered rain possible, mainly in the northwoods.
Low: 58
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm again but breezy with a good chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Some could be strong.
High: 63
Friday: Mostly cloudy and much colder with a few snow showers possible, especially in the northern half of the area. Turning windy.
High: 36
Rain will move in during the overnight hours and likely continue into the morning commute on Wednesday, mainly for those in the northwestern side of the state. While it is not expected to rain during much of the daytime hours on Wednesday, there is a good chance of rain not only early but also in the evening. Temperatures will also not only be mild during the daytime hours, but overnight temperatures will be near 20-30 degrees above normal. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with a higher chance of rain. A strong cold front will pass through the area in the afternoon hours sparking more rainfall and a few thunderstorms. The storm prediction center has issued a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather Thursday evening as some storms could be strong to severe.
Temperatures are expected to dramatically drop later this week with Friday's high temperatures only reaching the mid 30s. It will also be breezy so our wind chill may be closer to 30 or even in the 20s. Due to the colder weather, we could see a bit of accumulating snowfall. Right now, it is uncertain of how much is possible, but snow does seem to be isolated to the northern half of the state. The cold weather continues into the weekend with Saturday and Sunday's high temperatures near or below freezing. Partial sunshine is expected to emerge, but we will remain rather cloudy. We could also see a few flurries or lake effect snow showers this weekend as well.
Have a wonderful rest of your day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing along and ahead of a cold front produced severe weather from northern Louisiana into central Georgia. Thunderstorms spawned three tornadoes, and there were sixty-four reports of large hail or damaging winds. A late afternoon thunderstorm in central Georgia spawned a tornado which killed one person and injured eight others at Pineview. Late afternoon thunderstorms in central Mississippi produced baseball size hail around Jackson, and wind gusts to 70 mph Walnut Grove. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)