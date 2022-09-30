Warm And Sunny Weekend Ahead

It's been a fairly quiet week, and for the first time in two and a half months, we'll be able to enjoy a quiet and dry weekend as well - plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures will be in store for us over the next few days.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild.
High: 66 Wind: South ~ 5
Friday Night: Mostly clear and quiet, with some patchy fog possible.
Low: 42 Wind: Calm
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer than normal.
High: 69 Wind: ENE around 5
We'll see plenty of sunshine today, with just a few high clouds drifting through at times. We could see a few more clouds over the far northwest parts of the area (Price, Ashland, Iron counties), and even a sprinkle or two can't be ruled out there. However, the rest of us should remain dry and mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday as well, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s - a few spots could even reach 70 degrees. We'll cool off a few degrees on Sunday, but we'll still be near average for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll see more clouds to start on Sunday, but should clear out by the afternoon.
The sunshine will continue into the start of next week, with mostly sunny skies again on Monday. Highs will remain near average, topping out in the low to mid 60s once again. Our temperatures will stay in that same range on Tuesday, but we will see a bit more cloud cover move in as our next storm system approaches. We should stay dry during the day, but a few showers could move in Tuesday night.
We'll see a better chance for a few showers during the day on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy skies. We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday as well, with drier air returning. However, it will be cooler again - perhaps our coolest air of the season so far - with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Afternoon thunderstorms in Michigan produced hail an inch in diameter at Pinckney, and wind gusts to 68 mph at Wyandotte. A thunderstorm in northern Indiana produced wet snow at South Bend. Seven cities in the northwestern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including readings of 98 degrees at Medford OR and 101 degrees at downtown Sacramento CA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
1989 - Thirteen cities reported record high temperatures for the date, as readings soared into the upper 80s and 90s from the Northern and Central High Plains Region to Minnesota. Bismarck ND reported a record high of 95 degrees, and the temperature reached 97 degrees at Broadus MT. Afternoon thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced wind gusts to 60 mph at Wendover UT. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)