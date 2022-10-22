Warm End To The Weekend

After a warm start to the weekend, we should be just as warm to end the weekend on Sunday. The warm air won't stick around much longer though, so be sure to enjoy it while you can.
Sunday: Warm and breezy with blue skies to start but turning more cloudy and windy in the afternoon.
High: 72 Wind: South-Southeast 10-20
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers.
Low: 60 Wind: SSE 10-20
Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy with a 60% chance of scattered rain and maybe some thunder.
High: 68
Sunday will be another warm day, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s - much like Saturday. We should see a good amount of sunshine early, but it will not last all day long. We'll see more cloud cover move in during the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies by evening. We should stay dry during the day, but showers will become more and more likely after sunset, and especially after midnight. Those showers will continue off and on through the day on Monday as well, with mostly cloudy skies. We should remain mild for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
That will be the end of the warm air for us, as we cool off significantly starting Tuesday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and perhaps a lingering shower or two - especially south and east of Wausau. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll see more of the same with our temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday will be again in the upper 40s and low 50s, with a mix of sun and clouds.
We'll see a bit more cloud cover on Thursday, with more clouds than sun expected. We'll stay cooler, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected on Friday, and a shower or two can't be ruled out either. Highs will top out again in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll see more sunshine return on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s to start Halloween weekend.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1965 - The temperature soared to 104 degrees at San Diego, CA. Southern California was in the midst of a late October heat wave that year. Los Angeles had ten consecutive days with afternoon highs reaching 100 degrees. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1988 - A "nor'easter" swept across the coast of New England. Winds gusted to 75 mph, and large waves and high tides caused extensive shoreline flooding. A heavy wet snow blanketed much of eastern New York State, with a foot of snow reported in Lewis County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)