Warm fall weather before rain and storms

Now that the weather has returned to normal, we are going to be once again moving through a few changes this week. Highs in our extended forecast will be as high as the 70s but also as low as the 40s. Additionally cool overnight air could create a few flakes. However, outside of the temperatures, the most impactful weather this week will be a system of rain and storms that will move through along a cold front late Tuesday night.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 44 Wind: SSE ~ 5
Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, becoming cloudier in the afternoon. Warm and breezy. Spotty showers possible during the late evening.
High: 74 Wind: South 10-20
Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies with showers likely (70% chance), a rumble of thunder or two also possible.
Low: 55
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and still breezy with an 80% chance of showers and storms, especially early. Partial clearing late.
High: 60
Thursday: Becoming cloudy and much cooler with a 30% chance of a few light rain and flurries, especially to the north.
High: 47
Tomorrow will feel more like late summer than early fall before the cold front moves in. Expect plenty of daytime sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. A cold front is expected to move through but fortunately not until the later evening. This will spark a good chance of rain showers overnight into Wednesday. Due to the frontal passage and daytime heating, there is a good chance we will see a few storms develop during this time as well. A level 1 risk for severe weather has been issued by the storm prediction center. The main threat will be hail development and gusty winds. Rain and storms will remain possible until midday Wednesday.
Much cooler weather settles in after midweek with highs dropping to the 40s Thursday and Friday. Thursday will also have breezy winds and a chance for sprinkles. There is expected to be more cloud cover than sunshine as well, making it feel a bit cooler outdoors.
This weekend will remain on the cool side but be a touch nicer. Saturday should hit the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will drop to the mid 40s, nearly 15 degrees cooler than normal. Overnight temperatures in the extended outlook will drop to the 20s, bringing in a chance for flakes and flurries in the northwoods and central Wisconsin
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Sunny and mild weather prevailed across the nation for Columbus Day. The afternoon high of 77 degrees at Kalispell MT was the warmest reading of record for so late in the autumn season. Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced wind gusts to 56 mph at Lorain OH. Snowflakes were observed at Milwaukee WI around Noon, but quickly changed to rain as temperature readings were in the lower 60s. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)