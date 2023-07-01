Warm Holiday Weekend Continues

It's been a pleasant and warm start to the holiday weekend, and for the most part it will stay that way. However, we will start to see our rain chances go up a bit as we get closer to the 4th of July, and our temperatures will be climbing as well.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies.
High: 86 Wind: Northeast 5-10
Sunday Night: Scattered clouds and quiet.
Low: 62 Wind: Calm
Monday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. A slight chance of a shower or storm overnight.
High: 90
Our Sunday weather will look a lot like our Saturday weather - the one difference is that we may see a little bit more sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected. Highs will be close to what we've seen the past few days, topping out in the low to mid 80s. We'll heat up a bit more on Monday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s, once again under mostly sunny skies. We could see a stray shower or storm overnight Monday night, but most areas will likely stay dry.
We will have a little bit better of a chance for rain starting on Tuesday for the 4th of July. They will still be somewhat scattered during the day on Tuesday, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans during the day. However, our chances will go up a bit on Tuesday night - hopefully we'll be able to hold off on the rain for any fireworks displays, but it is a possibility that it may interfere in some spots. That being said, the best chances will be more into the overnight hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
We'll cool off on Wednesday as a cold front passes through - this will give us another chance for showers and a few storms during the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. We should start to clear out a bit on Thursday - we may see more cloud cover in the morning, but by the afternoon we should be looking at partly cloudy skies. Highs will still be a hair below average, topping out again in the mid to upper 70s. On Friday we'll see a mix of sun and clouds again, with our highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see more of that again on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great and safe holiday weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - Showers and thunderstorms associated with the low pressure system which was once Tropical Storm Allison continued to drench parts of Mississippi, Louisiana and eastern Texas. Late night thunderstorms produced 12.58 inches of rain at Biloxi, MS, in six hours, and 10.73 inches at Gulfport MS. Flooding in Mississippi over the first six days of the month caused 55 million dollars damage.