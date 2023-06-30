Warm Holiday Weekend

If you've enjoyed the temperatures the past couple of days, you're going to enjoy what we have in store for the next couple of days as well. And if you like it a little warmer, then you're going to like what we have in store as we head into the 4th of July - it's going to feel quite summerlike.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and dry.
High: 86 Wind: Northwest 5-10
Saturday Night: A mix of stars and clouds.
Low: 61 Wind: Northeast 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies.
High: 86
We should see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, and while most of us should stay dry, we can't completely rule out a stray shower or storm from popping up to the northeast of Wausau. These should be very hit or miss though, and most of us will stay dry - no need to cancel those outdoor plans! Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s in most areas. We'll see a repeat of those temperatures on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.
The holiday weekend will continue into Monday, and our temperatures will climb just a bit higher. We'll see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday, with mostly sunny skies once again. We should be in a similar spot on Tuesday with our temperatures, but we will see a bit more cloud cover - we should be sunny in the morning, but we'll see increasing clouds into the afternoon. We could see a few showers and storms pop up late in the day on the 4th of July as well, with the rain chances continuing into the night - fingers crossed that they won't impact any fireworks displays, but we can't rule it out.
The better rain chances will likely hold off until Wednesday, which will be our best opportunity for rain over the next week or so. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. It will also be a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We should dry out again on Thursday, with highs falling into the mid to upper 70s. We'll continue with a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1972 - The entire state of Pennsylvania was declared a disaster area as a result of the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Agnes, which claimed 48 lives, and caused 2.1 billion dollars damage.