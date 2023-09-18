Warm last week of summer

The summer season will be coming to an end this week, but thankfully it won't be feeling like fall just yet. Highs will be steadily rising as we approach the 80s midweek. Additionally, for those looking to make weekend plans, you may want to keep an eye out for the potential rain chances.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies.
Low: 49 Wind: ESE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer and a bit breezy.
High: 73 Wind: Southeast 5-15
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies.
Low: 53
Wednesday: A chance of morning fog then more sun than clouds. Warm.
High: 79
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm again.
High: 81
Despite the temperature today being around average, it will actually be the coolest day of the week for us, as we'll warm up more on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds, although we can't rule out a stray shower or two from popping up, mainly to the south of Stevens Point. Wednesday will be warmer still, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s - a few spots could even reach 80 degrees if we see enough sunshine. Most spots will see a mix of sun and clouds, and we should remain dry again.
We'll be even warmer on Thursday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We'll see more of the same on Friday, with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, we could see a few showers and storms move in late in the day and into Friday night as our next storm system approaches.
We'll see a better chance for showers and storms on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. Even with the cloud cover and rain, though, we should see highs climb into the low to mid 70s - still above average for this time of year, and not necessarily feeling like the first day of fall. We'll see more clouds than sun on Sunday as well, and we will cool off slightly, with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. It looks like it will rain a good deal this weekend, so it may be a good idea to shift your weekend plans around the potential for rain.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Hurricane Hugo hit Puerto Rico, producing wind gusts to 92 mph at San Juan, and wind gusts to 120 mph at Roosevelt Roads. Hugo produced a storm surge of four to six feet, and northeastern sections of the island were deluged with more than ten inches of rain. Hugo claimed the lives of a dozen persons in Puerto Rico, and caused a bilion dollars damage, including 100 million dollars damage to crops. Thunderstorms representing what remained of Hurricane Octave continued to bring heavy rain to the valleys of northern California. Heavier 24 hour rainfall totals included 3.15 inches at Redding, and 2.66 inches at Red Bluff. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)