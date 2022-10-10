Warm Now, But Big Changes Ahead

After a beautiful weekend, we'll see more of the same to start the week. We should see plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will remain above average for this time of year. However, the warmth will not stick around forever, as big changes are on the way by the end of the week.
Monday: Pleasant with lots of sunshine
High: 64 Wind: South 5-10
Monday Night: Partly cloudy
Low: 43 Wind: SSE ~ 5
Tuesday: Mostly sunny early, but becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Mild and breezy. Spotty showers possible during the afternoon.
High: 73 Wind: South 10-20
We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. We should be even warmer tomorrow, with highs pushing into the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies to start tomorrow, but more clouds will move in by the afternoon. It will also be breezy, and a few showers can't be ruled out late in the day either. However, our better chance for rain will arrive Tuesday night. More showers will be possible at times on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Wednesday will be the day of transition for us, as cooler air moves in by Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will only top out in the mid to upper 40s, and a few showers will still be possible at times, especially north of Wausau. A few flurries could also mix in later in the day as well. We should clear out on Friday, but it will remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Another storm system will work in over the weekend, bringing another chance of showers and some cooler air. Highs Saturday will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, with some showers possible at times during the day. A few flurries could mix in Saturday night as we drop below freezing, and a few could even linger around on Sunday, especially north of Wausau. It will be even cooler on Sunday, with highs only reaching the upper 30s and low 40s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1928 - The temperature at Minneapolis, MN, reached 90 degrees, their latest such reading of record. (The Weather Channel)
988 - Sunny and mild weather prevailed across the nation for Columbus Day. The afternoon high of 77 degrees at Kalispell MT was the warmest reading of record for so late in the autumn season. Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced wind gusts to 56 mph at Lorain OH. Snowflakes were observed at Milwaukee WI around Noon, but quickly changed to rain as temperature readings were in the lower 60s. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)