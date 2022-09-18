Warm start to the week but big changes coming

Hope you have been enjoying the fairly tranquil weather for most of this weekend. Temperatures will still above normal Sunday, despite a good deal of cloud cover. There is a slight chance of a light shower or some sprinkles into Sunday evening. Then the clouds should decrease heading toward early Monday as less humid air pushes in from the west. Stay alert for some possible patches of fog before daybreak Monday.
Temperatures could dip to the lower 50s by Monday morning, then rebound to the mid 70s to near 80 Monday afternoon. I hope you can get outside for an hour or two and enjoy the pleasant conditions! The winds will be out of the northwest Sunday night at 4 to 8 mph then west on Monday around 10 mph.
A warm front will slide through Tuesday morning causing a chance of showers. At this point the rain doesn’t look too heavy (probably 0.25” or less for most spots). Some sunshine should break out in the afternoon with balmy air spreading in. Temperatures will vary from the 50s early in the morning Tuesday to the upper 70s to mid 80s in the afternoon. That is about 15 degrees above normal.
A strong Canadian cold front however will plow through our region Tuesday night. It might have a few isolated light showers or sprinkles with it Tuesday night and again Wednesday. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds will be the rule heading into Wednesday. It will certainly feel like fall with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
It will be chilly Thursday as astronomical fall begins! Low temperatures could reach the upper 30s to lower 40s with highs just in the low 60s. There is a good chance of scattered to even widespread frost in the region Thursday night with clear skies and light winds in play. Lows could reach the mid 30s at the Wausau Airport, but upper 20s to low 30s in other spots that are typically cooler. Gardeners wishing to prolong their plant growth outside, should definitely plan on taking precautions.
Clouds will increase Friday as the next weather system approaches from the west. It will bring a chance of light rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday will have highs in the low 60s. It could be nicer on Sunday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 18-September 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1926 - The great ""Miami Hurricane"" produced winds reaching 138 mph which drove ocean waters into the Biscayne Bay drowning 135 persons. The eye of the hurricane passed over Miami, at which time the barometric pressure reached 27.61 inches. Tides up to twelve feet high accompanied the hurricane, which claimed a total of 372 lives. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1988 - A strong cold front produced severe thunderstorms in the north central U.S. High winds behind the cold front gusted to 92 mph at Fort Collins CO, and up to a foot of snow blanketed the mountains of Montana, with seven inches reported at Great Falls. High winds in Colorado caused three million dollars damage. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)