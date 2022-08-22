Warm Summer Weather

It was a beautiful day to start the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the low 80s. Expect the sun to stick around again tomorrow as high pressure parks around Wisconsin. While most of the area will be dry, there is a small chance of popup rain and storms for the northwoods.
Tonight: Mainly clear. Patchy fog possible.
Low: 58 Wind: NW ~ 5
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Ch. scattered rain in the northwoods.
High: 84 Wind: WNW around 5
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 61
Wednesday: Variable clouds and little humid with a 60% chance of a few showers and t-storms later in the day
High: 82
Thursday: Scattered morning rain possible then partly cloudy and a bit cooler.
High: 76
Quiet weather and clear skies tonight may lead to some patchy morning fog on Tuesday. Early morning temperatures are expected to be seasonal in the upper 50s yet again. Most of Tuesday will be very nice with more sunshine than cloud cover and warm temperatures. highs are expected to hit the mid 80s, a few degrees warmer than Sun/Mon. While most areas will be dry, there is a small chance of developing scattered rain or a weak thunderstorm in the northwoods Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall is expected to be light.
Wednesday will begin nice but turn cloudier in the afternoon. Exact timing and intensity is still unsettled but it does seem there is a good chance for rainfall and thunderstorm development during the evening. Severe weather is not expected but gusty winds could be possible across scattered thunderstorms. Rainfall also has a chance to continue not only Wednesday night but into Thursday morning. However, after the rain clears, Thursday should turn much sunnier and far more comfortable. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 80s but cool to the mid 70s on Thursday.
Friday is the nicest day in the forecast with comfortable highs in the mid to upper 70s and a great deal of sunshine. It should be perfect weather to get outdoors. Saturday will be nice as well and a touch warmer near 80 degrees.
The next potentially impactful weather system will move in on Saturday night and bring rain and storms for Sunday. We are keeping our eye on the storm chances and intensity as the week continues. News 9 will have additional updates.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Evening thunderstorms in the central U.S. produced golf ball size hail at May City IA, and wind gusts to 66 mph at Balltown IA. Lightning struck a barn in Fayette County IA killing 750 hogs. Evening thunderstorms in Montana produced wind gusts to 70 mph at Havre. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)