Warm tueaday before a cold front

While we are tracking some cooler weather later this week, another summerlike day is in the forecast for tomorrow. Expect more bight skies and warm temperatures as highs approach the 80s on Tuesday.
Tonight: Continued clear skies and comfortable.
Low: 53 Wind: South around 5
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer.
High: 81 Wind: SW around 10
Tuesday Night: Scattered clouds with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Low: 52
Wednesday: Isolated light showers possible in the morning, then more sun later in the day and much cooler.
High: 66
Thursday: Sunny. (patchy frost possible in the morning)
High: 68
If you would like to enjoy a lot more sunny and comfortable weather, you are in luck. Hardly any rain is likely in our area for the next week or so. The first chance of rain will be with a slight chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms in the Northwoods this afternoon. A cold front moving through Northcentral Wisconsin will bring another slight chance of showers Wednesday morning. The third chance of a bit of rain will be late Sunday into Monday of next week as a weak trough of low pressure tries to move in from the west.
The only other concern from the weather will be some patchy frost Thursday morning and Friday morning. Most areas will escape the frost. The main threat will be in the traditional cold spots in the north and in the cranberry marshes.
Otherwise, most of the days will have plenty of sunshine, although some wildfire smoke might make it seem a bit hazy at times. High temps will be in the mid to upper 70s today, and then warm up into the low 80s for tomorrow. It will cool down on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warmer weather will then return as we head into the weekend. The mercury should reach the low to mid 70s on Friday and then the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
Next week looks to remain summerlike as well as Monday should move back to near 80 degrees. A small chance of rain and storms remain.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front in the north central U.S. produced severe weather from northwestern Kansas to central Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota. There were twenty-nine reports of damaging winds, or dime to golf ball size hail. Strong thunderstorm winds gusted to 69 mph at Alexandria, MN. Showers and thunderstorms over eastern North Carolina soaked Wilmington with 2.91 inches of rain, which established a record for the date. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)