Warm Weather For The Weekend

As we head into the weekend, our temperatures will be going up just a bit, and our rain chances will be going down - perfect for anyone with outdoor plans for the long holiday weekend. People with their sights set on rain will have to wait a little bit longer, but we will have another chance a bit further on down the road.
Friday: Mostly sunny early, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
High: 85 Wind: West-Northwest 5-15
Friday Night: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 61 Wind: Becoming NW around 5
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm again.
High: 86
We could see a storm or two this evening, but those chances will quickly taper off overnight tonight as we become mostly clear. We'll wake up to mostly sunny skies on Friday, then a few more clouds will build in during the afternoon to make it partly cloudy. Still, we should stay dry, with rain chances staying well to our south. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s. We'll see similar conditions on Saturday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs again in the low to mid 80s. And we'll repeat that again on Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low to mid 80s - a few spots could even reach the upper 80s both days of the weekend.
For those taking the long holiday weekend, Monday looks to be a bit warmer, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s - a few spots could even reach 90 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies. On Tuesday, for the 4th of July, we'll see a few more clouds roll in, with partly cloudy skies expected. We could see a few showers or storms late in the day and into the night - most of us should stay dry for fireworks, but areas to the north and west will have the best chance of seeing a storm or two. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.
We'll see better chances for showers and storms on Wednesday, with highs dropping back into the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies - that will likely be our best chance for rain over the next seven days. We dry out again on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1954 - Hurricane Alice dumped as much as 27 inches of rain on the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The Rio Grande River at Laredo reached a level 12.6 feet above its previous highest mark, and the roadway of the U.S. 90 bridge was thirty feet below the high water.