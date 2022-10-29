Warm Weather Sticks Around

Temperatures have been climbing over the past few days, and they will stay warm for the next several days. In fact, it will likely get even warmer for most of us as we head into the start of November.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and quiet. Warm again
High: 63 Wind: SSW 5-10
Sunday Night: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 36 Wind: Light & Variable
Monday (Halloween): Mostly sunny and remaining warm.
High: 62 Wind: WSW 5-10
We may see a few more clouds to end the weekend on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies for most of us. Areas to the south will see the most cloud cover, while areas to the north will be a bit clearer. Still though, we should warm up nicely again, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll see more of the same for Halloween on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs again in the upper 50s and low 60s.
The quiet weather pattern will hang around into the start of November, and temperatures will climb even more. Highs on Tuesday - the first day of November - will top out in the low to mid 60s. More sunshine will again be with us on Wednesday, which will allow most of us to push into the mid 60s - a few spots could even see the upper 60s.
We'll stay warm again on Thursday, but our next storm system will be moving in, bringing a bit more cloud cover back into the picture - especially later in the day. Highs will still climb into the low to mid 60s, thanks in large part to some gusty south winds. A few showers will also be possible later in the day, although the better chances will arrive Thursday night.
More showers will be possible off and on during the day on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. We will also cool off a bit, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. While that is cooler, it's still about ten degrees above average for this time of year. We should dry out again on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will still be above average, topping out in the low to mid 50s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Wintry weather prevailed in the Upper Midwest. South Bend, IN, equalled their record for October with a morning low of 23 degrees. International Falls MN reported a record low of 11 degrees in the morning, then dipped down to 8 degrees above zero late in the evening. (The National Weather Summary)
2011 - New York City received one inch of snow, the earliest they had received that much snow since records began. It was also only the fourth times since the Civil War snow had fallen in New York City in October. The storm also left over three million people without power including 62% of the customers of Connecticut Light and Power.