Warm weekend weather set to arrive

Today was definitely a step up from the beginning of the week as we finally returned to seasonal temperatures. The breeze died down as well, making for temperatures 10 degrees warmer, and wind chills about 15-20 degrees warmer. Many are now turning towards the weekend, and it should be perfect for enjoying the fall festivities as we will have abundant sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and cool.
Low: 36 Wind: Becoming South ~ 5
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much warmer.
High: 64 Wind: SW 10-20
Friday Night: Partly cloudy
Low: 41
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny, bit breezy but very nice.
High: 68
Sunday: Warm with blue skies to start but turning cloudy and windy in the afternoon. Rain showers likely overnight into Monday morning.
High: 70
Tonight will be on the cool side again but still feeling much warmer than earlier this week. Temperatures will fall to the mid 30s instead of the 20s and winds will quickly shift to the south. The southerly wind will be less harsh during the cool early morning and sunshine will quickly warm us up early on. Friday is expected to be sunny all day long with temperatures jumping into the 60s.
It will be hard to ask for better weekend weather. Saturday's high is expected to hit the upper 60s and Sunday will likely top out in the low 70s. Both days are expected to have a breeze, though Sunday will turn from breezy to windy in the afternoon. Saturday, while cooler, will be the brighter day as Sunday is expected to turn from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy after noon. There is a small chance of rain moving in Sunday evening, but most activity will hold off until midnight or later. As we move into Monday, a decent system of rainfall will move in. Lightning and thunder will be a possibility as well.
Monday will remain warmer than normal but be quite dreary outside. High's are expected to remain in the 60s, but with more windy weather and rainfall, may feel much cooler. The highest chance for rain will be in the before noon, but showers could move through during the evening as well.
Tuesday and Wednesday of next week are now looking drier than before but still have a chance for rainfall. Cloudier skies will remain, and cooler weather will once again move in. By midweek, high temperatures will return to the 40s and 50s so make sure to take advantage of the wonderful weekend weather.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Cold arctic air invaded the Upper Midwest, and squalls in the Lake Superior snowbelt produced heavy snow in eastern Ashland County and northern Iron County of Wisconsin. Totals ranged up to 18 inches at Mellen. In the western U.S., the record high of 69 degrees at Seattle WA was their twenty-fifth of the year, their highest number of record highs for any given year. Bakersfield CA reported a record 146 days in a row with daily highs 80 degrees or above. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)