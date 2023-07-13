Warmer ahead with more rain chances

Over the next few days the unsettled rain showers will continue but it will definitely feel more summerlike. There is a good chance of rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but rain will be on the lighter side. The timing remains unclear as well as the exact location of the rain, however, it does seem like any showers will primarily be in the evening to overnight hours. Overall, we are expecting around a quarter inch of rain or so by the end of the week.
Tonight: Scattered clouds with a lingering shower or two.
Low: 61 Wind: SW around 5
Friday: Variable clouds and warmer with a 60% chance of hit-or-miss showers and storms.
High: 83 Wind: West 10-15
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
Low: 61
Saturday: More sun than clouds. A small chance of rain and storms later in the day.
High: 83
Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a continued chance of spotty showers and maybe a t-storm. A bit breezy
High: 79
Similar weather to today will develop for Friday except that it will be a bit warmer. Highs tomorrow will climb into the lower and middle 80s. You might have to briefly dodge a couple of thundershowers, but you will still be able to work outside most of the day.
Saturday will be similar again except that the highest chance of widely scattered showers or storms will be later in the day and it will be a bit breezy. Highs will reach the 80 to 85 range. It will be a bit breezy again on Sunday and cooler. Highs will be in the 75 to 80 range and the chance of showers or storms will be a bit less, but you will have to keep an eye on the sky if you have any outdoor plans.
There is only a slight chance of a shower or storm on Monday and it could be the coolest day in the forecast period with highs in the mid 70s. We will get a break from the small rain chances on Tuesday, then rain and thunderstorms will once again be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. It will also warm up for the middle of next week. After highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday, the mercury will rise into the 80s for Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - A thunderstorm at Albany, GA, produced 1.40 inches of rain in forty minutes, along with wind gusts to 82 mph. Afternoon highs of 98 degrees at Corpus Christi, TX, 110 degrees at Tucson, AZ, and 114 degrees at Phoenix, AZ, equalled records for the date. Greenwood, MS, reported 55.65 inches of precipitation for the year, twice the amount normally received by mid July. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)