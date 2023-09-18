Warmer Air Moving In

While our temperatures have been near average for the past couple of days, we're going to warm up even more as we head into the new week. Temperatures will be well above average for much of the week as we head closer and closer to the first day of fall on Saturday.
Monday: Mostly sunny and nice
High: 69 Wind: South 5-10
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, a stray shower possible south.
Low: 49 Wind: ESE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy with a 20% chance of spotty showers, mainly south of Wausau.
High: 73 Wind: Southeast 5-15
We'll see a beautiful start to the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s later this afternoon. That will actually be the coolest day of the week for us, as we'll warm up more on Tuesday, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds, although we can't rule out a stray shower or two from popping up, mainly to the south of Wausau. Wednesday will be warmer still, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s - a few spots could even reach 80 degrees if we see enough sunshine. Most spots will see a mix of sun and clouds, and while we should stay dry, an isolated shower or storm is not completely out of the question.
We'll be even warmer on Thursday, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. We'll see more of the same on Friday, with highs again in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, we could see a few showers and storms move in late in the day and into Friday night as our next storm system approaches.
We'll see a better chance for showers and storms on Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. Even with the cloud cover and rain, though, we should see highs climb into the low to mid 70s - still above average for this time of year, and not necessarily feeling like the first day of fall. We'll see more clouds than sun on Sunday as well, and we will cool off slightly, with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1926 - The great ""Miami Hurricane"" produced winds reaching 138 mph which drove ocean waters into the Biscayne Bay drowning 135 persons. The eye of the hurricane passed over Miami, at which time the barometric pressure reached 27.61 inches. Tides up to twelve feet high accompanied the hurricane, which claimed a total of 372 lives.