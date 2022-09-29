Warmer fall weather ahead

After a few very chilly mornings and cooler than normal early fall days, temperatures are beginning to return to normal as we head into the weekend. Highs today jumped to the low 60s - just a degree or so below normal. By Saturday afternoon however, very comfortable air will settle in with the possibility of 70 degree temperatures or at the very least, upper 60s.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and not as cold.
Low: 40 Wind: South around 5
Friday: A few clouds and mild.
High: 66 Wind: South 5-10
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 44
Saturday: Partly or mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer than normal.
High: 70
Sunday: More clouds than sun to start but brighter by the afternoon.
High: 64
While frost will still be possible in the northwoods, don't expect to wake up quite as chilly Friday morning as lows will reside about 5-10 degrees warmer than the past few mornings. Additionally, the pleasant weather is set to continue as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies or a few scattered clouds. No major weather system is expected, however there could be a few stray sprinkles to the far northwest from increased moisture near the south end of lake superior. The rest of the area should be dry and nice, perfect early fall weather.
We are finally looking at a dry weekend this time around and not only that, it should be fairly mild as well. While not everyone will hit he 70s on Saturday there is a good chance due to more sunshine than clouds. Saturday should be fairly peaceful as well with light winds out of the east. Cloud cover is expected to increase Saturday night leading to only partial sunshine early Sunday. However, both days this weekend look nice as sunshine will re-emerge Sunday afternoon. Monday also looks very nice in the mid 60s with a good deal of bright skies.
Clouds return on Tuesday though it should remain dry until the overnight hours. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will remain seasonal. Wednesday is our largest chance of rain with about a 30% chance and mixed skies. Wednesday will also be a bit cooler in the low 60s. However, the next big weather change will move in on Thursday along a cold front as temperatures will yet again drop top the mid to low 50s.
Happy Friday Jr. Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - A slow moving cold front produced rain from the Great Lakes Region to the Central Gulf Coast Region. A late afternoon thunderstorm produced wind gusts to 62 mph at Buffalo NY. Warm weather continued in the western U.S. In Oregon, the afternoon high of 96 degrees at Medford was a record for the date. (The National Weather Summary)