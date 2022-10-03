Warmer For A Bit

We saw a beautiful weekend of weather, and we'll keep it going into the start of the week, with sunshine and warmer temperatures sticking around for a while. However, it will feel more like fall later in the week.
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer
High: 71 Wind: South 5-10
Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 50 Wind: SSW ~ 5
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and rather mild for October.
High: 73 Wind: SSW 5-10
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. With a bit more cloud cover tonight, our temperatures should fall into the mid to upper 40s. We'll stay mild tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s once again.
We should stay mild on Wednesday, with highs once again in the upper 60s and low 70s, but we'll see more cloud cover, and a few showers will be possible at times. However, we'll see a better chance for showers overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning. For most of us, the showers should come to an end by early afternoon on Thursday. However, in the northwoods, those showers could hang on through the rest of the day. It will also be much cooler, with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 40s, with a few spots south possibly reaching 50. Because of the cooler air, we could even see some snowflakes mix in with the rain showers in the northwoods, mainly north of Highway 8.
We should clear out on Friday, although we'll remain chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the start of the weekend on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We should rebound a bit on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the mid to upper 50s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1986 - Remnants of Hurricane Paine deluged Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas with 6 to 10 inch overnight rains. Hardy, OK, was drenched with 21.79 inches. Heavy rain between September 26th and October 4th caused 350 million dollars damage in Oklahoma. (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Twenty-five cities in the Upper Midwest, including ten in Iowa, reported record low temperatures for the date. Duluth MN, Eau Claire, WI, and Spencer, IA, dipped to 24 degrees. Temperatures warmed into the 80s in the Northern and Central High Plains Region. At Chadron, NE, the mercury soared from a morning low of 29 degrees to an afternoon high of 88 degrees. Temperatures soared above 100 degrees in southern California. The high of 108 degrees at Downtown Los Angeles was a record for October. (The National Weather Summary)