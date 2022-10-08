Warmer For A While

After a chilly end to the week, we saw a rebound in our temperatures to start the weekend. We'll continue with the warming trend for a while, but since it's October, it won't last forever.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal.
High: 61 Wind: North ~ 5
Sunday Night: Clearing and cool again. Patchy fog possible late.
Low: 34 Wind: Calm
Monday: Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny skies.
High: 62 Wind: SSW ~ 5
We should continue to warm up a bit more to end the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s, which is near average for this time of year. We should see more of the same on Monday, with highs again in the upper 50s and low 60s - we could see some patchy fog Monday morning, but otherwise we should see mostly sunny skies to start off the week.
We'll warm up even more on Tuesday as winds turn out of the southwest, pushing our highs all the way into the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll start out mostly sunny, but we'll see a bit more cloud cover by the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. This could lead to some showers Tuesday night, with more possible during the day on Wednesday. We'll be cooler on Wednesday, but we should remain above average with highs in the low to mid 60s.
The warmth will not last forever, and our temperatures will drop again by Thursday as a cold front moves through. Highs Thursday will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s, and a few showers will still be possible - we could even see a few snow showers in the northwoods by Thursday evening into Thursday night. We should clear out a bit by Friday, but it will remain chilly with highs again in the upper 40s and low 50s. It won't get any warmer by the weekend, with highs again in the upper 40s and low 50s. We could also see a few showers at times on Saturday.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1871 - Prolonged drought and dessicating winds led to the great Chicago fire, the Peshtigo horror, and the Michigan fire holocaust. Fire destroyed more than seventeen thousand buildings killing more than 200 persons in the city of Chicago, while a fire consumed the town of Peshtigo WI killing more than 1100 persons. In Wisconsin, a million acres of land were burned, and in Michigan, 2.5 million acres were burned killing 200 persons. "Tornadoes of fire" generated by intense heat caused houses to explode in fire, and burned to death scores of persons seeking refuge in open fields. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Unseasonably cold weather prevailed from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the southeastern U.S. Thirty cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Madison WI with a reading of 22 degrees. The low of 28 degrees at Evansville IN was the coolest of record for so early in the season. Hot weather continued in the southwestern U.S. Phoenix AZ reported a record high of 104 degrees and a record tying 116 days of 100 degree weather for the year. Tucson AZ established an all-time record with 72 days of 100 degree weather for the year. (The National Weather Summary)