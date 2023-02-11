Warmer Temps Hang Around

If you've enjoyed the milder temperatures to start the weekend, you're in luck as they'll stick with us for a little while. However, winter isn't over yet, and we'll have a chance for some wintry weather a little further ahead into the future.
Sunday: Patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny skies and mild.
High: 41 Wind: West around 5
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 23 Wind: West 5-15
Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then decreasing clouds.
High: 38
Expect another mild day on Sunday, with temperatures similar to what we saw on Saturday. Most of us will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s, but we should see less wind than we did on Saturday. We should also see plenty of sunshine, although some morning fog will be possible in spots, mainly where there is more snow on the ground. Temperatures will remain mild for this time of year on Monday, although we could drop off by a couple of degrees - expect highs in the mid to upper 30s to start the work week. We will start out with more cloud cover on Monday, but should see clearing skies by the afternoon, bringing plenty of sunshine back in once again.
Our next storm system will move in on Tuesday, but this will not be our opportunity for wintry weather - this storm will likely be mainly rain for most of us. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 40s, with a few spots possibly even reaching the upper 40s. We'll start out quiet, but our chances for rain will increase by evening, with an even better chance for rain Tuesday night. Temperatures will likely remain above freezing throughout the night, so this will be a mainly rain event for most of us. Some showers could continue into Wednesday morning - once again, this would likely be mainly rain, although we could see a bit of a mix in the northwoods as some slightly cooler air works in. However, our highs will still climb into the upper 30s and low 40s by Wednesday afternoon.
We'll see a brief break in the action Wednesday night before our next storm moves in on Thursday. This will be the one that brings our best chance for accumulating snowfall, as we'll be cooling down significantly. Highs Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 20s, and those highs will likely be in the morning - we will probably see falling temperatures during the afternoon. It will also be breezy, which could make for some blowing snow if conditions are right for it. Right now, this looks as if it will be a significant winter storm for parts of the Midwest/Great Lakes, but with it being several days out, it's still too early to say exactly who will see the biggest impacts. Regardless, we'll be tracking this chance for snow on Thursday.
We should clear out by Friday, with partly cloudy skies expected. It will be colder though, with temperatures falling back below average for at least a day, topping out in the upper teens and low 20s. We should rebound a bit on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Bitter cold air gripped the north central U.S. Morning lows of 35 degrees below zero at Aberdeen SD, Bismarck ND and International Falls MN were records for the date. Bemidji MN was, officially, the cold spot in the nation with a low of 39 degrees below zero, however, a reading of 42 degrees below zero was reported at Gettysburg SD. In the Northern High Plains Region, Baker MT warmed from 27 degrees below zero to 40 above. (The National Weather Summary)
2004 - North Dakota Governor John Hoeven declares a snow emergency as winds gusting over 70 mph along with heavy snow produces low visibilities and drifts up to 20 feet in northwestern North Dakota. Amtrak train service is interrupted in the region.