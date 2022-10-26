Warmer Temps On The Way

It's been a bit chilly the past couple of days, but temperatures will once again be on the rise soon. While it won't be a heat wave by any means, temperatures will once again climb above average very soon - perhaps as early as tomorrow afternoon.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frosty.
Low: 30 Wind: Calm
Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds and a touch warmer.
High: 55 Wind: South-Southeast 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny and nice.
High: 57
We will be in for another colder night tonight, with frost developing as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s, with a few spots possibly staying around 30 degrees. After a cold start tomorrow, we'll rebound a bit, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. We'll see mostly cloudy skies Friday morning, but they will become mostly sunny by Friday afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.
The weekend looks to be a nice one as well, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. We'll see similar conditions on Sunday, with perhaps a few more clouds mixed in at times. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler, but should still top out in the mid to upper 50s - above average for this time of year.
We should stay mild into Halloween on Monday, with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will pick up a bit starting on Tuesday, but they will also help to keep us mild with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies. We'll see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs again in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1859 - New York City had their earliest substantial snow of record as four inches blanketed the city. (David Ludlum)
1989 - Unseasonably warm weather continued in the north central U.S. Afternoon highs of 78 degrees at Alpena MI, 75 degrees at Duluth MN, 79 degrees at Fargo ND, 77 degrees at International Falls MN, 76 degrees at Marquette MI, 75 degrees at Sault Ste Marie MI, and 80 degrees at Saint Cloud MN, were all the warmest of record for so late in the season. Morning lows of 63 degrees at Concordia KS and Omaha NE were the warmest of record for the date. (The National Weather Summary)